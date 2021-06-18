Caddo Commissioners approve funding for crime deterrent

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish will have a new tool to help fight crime.

On Thursday the Caddo Commission approved an ordinance to spend $100,000 on technology that would help combat crime.

Commissioner Mario Chavez’ ordinance introduced the ‘D3-Edge Security Trailers‘.

In introducing the ordinance Chavez said, “They are these mobile trailers that utilize solar power. what they do is send the data or camera feed up to the cloud via a sim card”.

Each of the trailers averages out to $20,000 each which is being paid for from the funds Caddo Parish received through the American Rescue Act.