Caddo deputies to participate in seat belt enforcement campaign

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fair warning, deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will be on the lookout for those not wearing their seat belts.

Deputies will be taking part in the annual “Click it or Ticket” seatbelt campaign from May 18 – 31.

The campaign, which is aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep people safe, runs concurrent with the busy travel season.

“Buckling up is one of the easiest things you can do to stay safe and save a life,” Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said. “The Caddo Sheriff’s Office takes it very seriously each and every day. There’s just no good excuse for not buckling up. Every trip. Every time.“

