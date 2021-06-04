Caddo Parish Commissioners looking to combat crime through detection

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission is looking into technology tools to help fight crime in the parish.

Commissioner Mario Chavez says he’s had enough of the senseless crime happening within Shreveport and in Caddo Parish.

“Anything that we can do, if we can use technology to help us solve crime, we need to try it, ” Commissioner Chavez said.

During Thursday’s meeting of the Caddo Parish Commission, Chavez introduced an ordinance asking the board to spend nearly $100,000, from the funds they’ve received through the American Rescue Act, on technology that would help combat crime.

In introducing ‘D3-Edge Security Trailers‘ he said “They are these mobile trailers that utilize solar power. what they do is send the data or camera feed up to the cloud via a sim card.”.

Each of the trailers averages out to $20,000 each.

“I know in district 10 we’ve had killings, shootings, we have a lot of car theft. If we can reduce that by putting these out there; by allowing the citizens to tell us ‘hey we would like to see some camera footage on this street” said Chavez.

He even spoke on his own personal reasons on why these trailers are needed and how it helped solve a crime.

“There was actually a murder on the street, as to where my business resides, and we were able to capture the culprit because of the cameras and because of the detection of the driver’s plate going through.”

He said he met with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office about the idea and plans on meeting with Shreveport Police sometime next week.

“I would like to see us lead with at least 3 or 4, and then we can beta test those three or four. we can rent them out to the local SPD,” he said.

The ordinance would be up for adoption during their next Caddo Commission meeting on June 17th.

Click here to read the ordinance.