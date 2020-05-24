Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office offers Memorial Day Weekend boating safety tips

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding people about boating safety during Memorial Day weekend. Cpl. Madison Cox with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Marine Unit wants everyone to enjoy themselves while being cautious.

“Not just for this weekend, but for every time somebody comes out boating, we want people to be safe and have fun,” said Cox, “Make sure they have a float plan. Let people know what body of water they’re going to. How long they’re going to be out in case an emergency does happen.”

Cox says that way if somebody calls in they’ll know how and where to find those in need on the waters. Cox also says if you’re born after January 1, 1984, you are required to have a boater safety card.

“It’s like a drivers license for the water.”

Layne Vallery and his son are frequent boaters on Caddo Lake. They pride themselves on always being prepared in case of an emergency. Vallery says they love to fish and boat together every weekend so they know how people can be during celebritory holidays.

“Well, you’ve got to have your life jacket. You gotta have your cellphone to call. You got fire extinguishers. You’ve got throw cushions and ropes; all the standard safety equipment,” said Vallery, “Make sure they’re (others boaters) paying attention. Lots of times they’re partying and not really paying attention to where they’re going.”

