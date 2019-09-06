Caddo Sheriff offering boater safety course

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is holding a boater safety course.

The course will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 14 at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy, 15639 Hwy. 1 South in Caddo Parish.

Boater education is required for all persons born after January 1, 1984, if they wish to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower in Louisiana.

The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats, and related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Card and must carry the card with them when operating a motorboat.

The minimum age for Boater Education Certification in Louisiana is 10 years old.

To register contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Programs Unit at 681-0875. Seating is limited to 20 people.

