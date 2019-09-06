Caddo Sheriff offering boater safety course

Safety Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MGN Online

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is holding a boater safety course.

The course will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 14 at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy, 15639 Hwy. 1 South in Caddo Parish.

Boater education is required for all persons born after January 1, 1984, if they wish to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower in Louisiana.

The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats, and related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Card and must carry the card with them when operating a motorboat.

The minimum age for Boater Education Certification in Louisiana is 10 years old.

To register contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Programs Unit at 681-0875. Seating is limited to 20 people.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss