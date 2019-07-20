Caddo Sheriff offers safety course for college students

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a free one-day safety course for college-bound students and returning college students.

It’s for students between the ages of 17 and 21.

The interactive course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Students will be provided with valuable information that will teach them how to recognize and respond if faced with a dangerous situation.

Professional instructors, law enforcement officers, and educators will present information on travel, campus safety, internet safety, protecting your identity and possessions, dating and sexual assault awareness, drugs and alcohol awareness, situational awareness, distracted and impaired driving, and basic self-defense.

To register, contact Deputy Vickie Johnson in the Caddo Sheriff’s Community Programs Section at 681-0870 or 681-0875.

