Caddo Sheriff to host women’s self-defense class

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Enrollment is now open for a women’s self-defense course taught by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

There are three opportunities to attend the class: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on September 26 at the Sheriff’s Re-entry Facility, 1121 Forum Drive, and 10 a.m. on October 5 at Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue.

The course begins with information on awareness, prevention, and risk reduction before progressing to the basics of hands-on defensive training. This course does not include firearms training.

“By taking this course, you’ll become proactive in your approach to personal safety,” Sheriff Prator said. “You’ll learn how to avoid situations that could be dangerous, and you’ll learn what to do if confronted by an attacker.”

Participants should wear loose fitting, comfortable clothing and tennis shoes.

The class is free but pre-registration is required by calling the Sheriff’s Office Community Programs Section at 681-0875.

