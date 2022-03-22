CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A flash flood warning is in place for most of the area as rain continues to fall.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have already rescued three motorists and are asking that drivers avoid high water. They are specifically warning drivers about the following roads:

I-20E at mile marker 4

Roy Rd. at MLK Dr.

LA-173 AT N. Lakeshore Dr.

LA-173 AT BOSTWICK

US-171 AT OLD MANSFIELD ROAD

Waterwood Dr. at w. 70th St.

Keithville-Kingston Rd. at Ivory Ln.

E. Starwood Ln. and W. Starwood Ln. in Greenwood

This is an ongoing weather event and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.