Crews fight house fire after home loses electricity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People escaped a house fire in record breaking cold after losing electricity overnight.

Shreveport Fire Chief of Special Operations and Safety Charles “Skip” Pinkston said fire crews arrived to a home on Prospect St. around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. They found light smoke coming from the attic. Pinkston said the home lost electricity overnight and electric crews found the fire Wednesday morning.

Everyone got out of the home safely and no one was hurt. It took six units to bring the fire under control.

