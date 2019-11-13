Live Now
Watch public impeachment hearings & get breakdown of process

Crews fight house fire after home loses electricity

Safety Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People escaped a house fire in record breaking cold after losing electricity overnight.

Shreveport Fire Chief of Special Operations and Safety Charles “Skip” Pinkston said fire crews arrived to a home on Prospect St. around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. They found light smoke coming from the attic. Pinkston said the home lost electricity overnight and electric crews found the fire Wednesday morning.

Everyone got out of the home safely and no one was hurt. It took six units to bring the fire under control.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories