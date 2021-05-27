Louisiana AG’s office hosts domestic violence training

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local law enforcement joined advocates for victims of domestic and sexual violence for a special training session at the Shreveport Convention Center on Tuesday.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office sponsored the event, “Violence Against Women: Addressing Domestic Violence and Mental Wellness.” One of the trainers says it’s important for officers to understand trauma, not only for victims but also for themselves.

“Law enforcement is exposed to trauma all the time and so we make the equations for them. So what that does is, it makes them sympathetic to the victims but it also makes them healthier and we want law enforcement to be healthy,” said Monica Taylor, Attorney General’s Office, Special Projects.

Click here to find domestic violence resources from the Attorney General’s office.