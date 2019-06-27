Louisiana firefighters honored for heroic flood rescue

BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN/WBRZ) – Four Louisiana firefighters who performed a dramatic rescue caught on video were honored for their life-saving actions.

On June 6 in Baton Rouge, Captain Troy Pate, Jerome Courville, Aaron Samson, and Thang Nguyen had to work quickly against rising flood waters to free a woman trapped in her car.

“We’ve had phone calls, text messages, direct messages, just everybody has reached out to us saying we saw you on the news… We just got filmed doing our job. it’s not that big of a deal, but everybody’s making it a big deal,” Samson said.

Those same four firefighters received a generous gift from Academy Sports earlier in the day. The sports store donated a $5,000 gift card and a $1,000 worth of outdoor cooking products to the Baton Rouge Fire Prevention Committee.

Their actions were inspiring for most, but to them it’s just another day’s work.

“It feels good but like I said we’re just doing our job. you know, when the guys you work with tell you you did a good job, that’s more than enough,” Samson.

