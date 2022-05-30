BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — According to a study conducted by Forbes Advisor, Louisiana is the worst state for young drivers. The study analyzed each state on multiple factors, including the number of crashes involving young drivers, the average used car price, teen auto insurance rates, gas prices, and percentage of acceptable roads in the state.

Data revealed that Louisiana has the highest teen car insurance rates in the country, costing over $5,000 per year.

State Fatal Crashes per 100,000 Young People Average Used Car Price ($) Teen Car Insurance Price ($) Gas Price per Gallon ($) Percentage of Acceptable Roads (%) Louisiana 116.44 33,412 5,587 4.043 75.10 West Virginia 112.19 38,396 2,049 4.177 68.93 Mississippi 176.11 33,327 2,717 3.933 73.20 California 65.25 35,417 1,805 5.841 64.84 New Mexico 134.27 34,104 1,773 4.49 68.45 Florida 123.56 34,104 3,190 4.282 87.12 Alabama 165.03 32,970 2,063 4.772 88.70 Arkansas 125.33 35,358 2,354 4.669 93.33 Delaware 84.22 34,473 2,997 4.404 84.01 South Carolina 144.05 32,591 2,535 4.077 81.90 Courtesy of Forbes Advisor

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 408 fatal crashes involved young drivers between 2015 and 2019. Louisiana also has a low number of acceptable roads, with only 75 percent of the roads rated as having good levels of smoothness by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

To read more on this study, click here.