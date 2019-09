BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint on Monday.

The checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed location in Webster Parish from approximately 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

To report aggressive or impaired driving, motorists are encouraged to call LSP (577) or dial 911.

