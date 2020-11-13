New highway safety cable systems being installed across NE Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A new safety cable system will be installed along highways across northeast Texas.

The new cable system will be installed along six sections of US 59 in Bowie, Cass, Marion, Harrison and Panola Counties over the next few months according to plans approved in November by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Sections of US 59 scheduled to receive the cable barriers are:

In Bowie County from the Arkansas State Line to 1.5 miles north of Interstate 30.

In Cass County from 1.5 miles south of State Highway 155 to the Marion County Line.

In Marion County from Cass County Line to 2.0 miles north of State Highway 49.

In Harrison County from 1.0 mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793.

In Harrison County from FM 1186 to the Panola County Line.

In Panola County from the Harrison County Line to Loop 149.

“The safety cable system has three to four strands of ¾-inch high tension cable that are supported by metal posts. The cables are suspended up to 30 inches above the ground and are intended to catch vehicles in the median before they get into oncoming traffic,” said Wendy Starkes, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “Although no system can prevent all crossover accidents, this new cable system looks very promising in preventing most and has been tested to hold back even a semi-truck when hit at a glancing blow.”

Work on the project is expected to begin in February 2021 and take about 18 months to complete.