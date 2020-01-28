Organizations host a training seminar to spot and stop human trafficking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/LMSS) – Individuals and groups attended a training seminar in Shreveport Monday morning addressing stereotypes and breaking the cycle of human trafficking.

The Louisiana Hurricane Response Hub, a technical assistance center coordinated by the Louisiana Public Health Institute teamed up with the Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force to provide a training on how to identify and handle human trafficking during natural disasters.

Leanne McCallum is the coordinator for the Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Taskforce. She presenting the facts to the organizations.

“It’s really important to think about human trafficking when we’re doing post disaster work, because there’s so many different vulnerabilities at play,” Said McCallum, “Whether folks have lost their homes. Whether they lost their jobs. Whether their communities lost stability.”

The training included an overview of human trafficking and members of the Shreveport Police Department’s Vice Unit gave their advice and tips on spotting and stopping it.

Wyolanda Hall is a manager over Shreve Memorial libraries and attended the training to bring new information she learned back to the organization. A lot of what she originally thought about trafficking was debunked.

“The different signs and terminology that I learned today, I was not aware of and some of the websites they use, I was not aware of it,” said Hall, “It’s not people in white vans. A lot of their communication is through online services.”

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is open 24 hours at 1 (888) 373-7888.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.