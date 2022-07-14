RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to drought conditions across the parish and increased risk of wildfires, the Red River Parish Fire Protection District issued a burn ban Wednesday night.

All outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice. Fire Chief John Woodfin says the ban will stay in effect until moisture levels in the vegetation return to safe levels and the risk of wildfires decreases.

Red River Parish is the latest to issue a ban, following Natchitoches Parish on Monday. They are the third parish in Northwest Louisiana to prohibit outdoor burning since the beginning of July.

Six of the eight counties in Southwest Arkansas and all but one county in East Texas are also currently under burn bans as dry conditions persist across the region. Officials with the State Forestry Division say all of Arkansas is at moderate risk for wildfire.

As of Wednesday night, McCurtain County does not have a burn ban in effect.