SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a parish-wide burn ban effective immediately.

Sabine is the latest parish to join the increasing list of parishes with burn bans in place, including Bossier, Webster, and Natchitoches. Burn bans are in place for Caddo fire districts 5,7 and 8. Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, De Soto, and Sabine parishes do not yet have bans.

Continued hot and dry conditions continue to increase the risk of wildfires across the ArkLaTex, causing every county in the area to issue a ban. This includes:

Oklahoma

McCurtain County

Texas

Bowie County

Cass County

Harrison County

Marion County

Morris County

Panola County

Shelby County

Titus County

Arkansas