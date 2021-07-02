SAFETY MATTERS: Handling fireworks during Fourth of July weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There is no bigger tradition on the Fourth of July than fireworks — but they are extremely dangerous if not handled correctly.

“During Fourth of July weekend, a lot of times, we get some barbeque grills that have caught fire, we also get firework injuries,” said Clarence Reese, Administrative Assistant to the Shreveport Fire Chief.

These incidents are completely preventable when proper precautions are followed.

“One of the biggest things is, make sure you have adequate amount of room to actually do your fireworks, and make sure you have fire extinguishers, buckets of water nearby,” Reese said.

The Shreveport Fire Department recommends attending a firework show instead of making your own — but if you decide to host one, keep a close eye on kids and teens.

“If you’re allowing kids to do it, make sure they have adult supervision,” Reese said. “Also you want to be mindful of the area around you. Which way you’re pointing, you want to keep it on the ground, you don’t want to hold them in your hand and shoot them. Be mindful of your neighbors.”

Additionally, don’t forget your beloved household pets, since their hearing sensitivity is thousands of times more delicate than yours.

“Make sure you are not popping fireworks that scare pets. So if you’re popping fireworks around pets you want to make sure they are inside the home where they cannot run away,” Reese said.

“The Shreveport Fire Department will be out in full effect, if there’s any issue at all, call us.”