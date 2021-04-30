SAFETY MATTERS: Shreveport Fire Dept. gives safety tips for upcoming summer weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As the weather heats up, it is time to grill out and get together with friends and family. But, do not let those plans go up in smoke.

It is time to revisit the fire safety plan in your home. Shreveport Fire officials say to create a plan for how to evacuate safely and meet outside after doing so.

“Every household should practice, at least yearly, a fire escape plan for all occupants of the home,” said Shreveport Fire Department Training Officer Captain Brian Watson.

“In each room, you need to have at least two routes of escape: window, door, not in that order. You want to make sure you take the opportunity to practice and have a meeting place outside of that residence.”

The National Fire Protection Association recommends smoke alarms should be installed inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home. If you do not have one, the Shreveport Fire Department is there to help.

“Our Fire Prevention Division will come out and install a smoke detector for free. As far as homeowners who have smoke detectors in their homes, you’ll want to check them monthly to make sure the battery still is good, that the smoke detector is still good as well,” said Watson.

“If not, you want to replace those detectors.”

Those who are need of a smoke detector, just call (318) 673-6740 and the Shreveport Fire Prevention Division will bring you one and install it, free of charge.

During those traditional summer cookouts, be sure to keep up with grill maintenance and supervision, especially around children.

“Individuals who are using charcoal grills, any grill actually, if you have little ones, you’ll want to make sure they are at least three feet away from the grill, never leave the grill unattended,” said Watson.

“So you want to be sure you have these in place, as we approach the spring and summer months.”

According to the Shreveport Fire Department’s website, every two hours, someone in the United States dies in a fire. For an extensive list of fire safety tips from the SFD, you can visit their website.