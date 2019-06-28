Safety tips while firing fireworks in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Fireworks are a pretty spectacle in the sky. However, fireworks can be dangerous if not handled properly. Many firework stands like Holiday Fireworks are preparing for July 4th. “We have many types of categories like multi shots, fountains, and novelties for kids,” said Amber Snider.

In Shreveport city limits, fireworks can be fired in an open area away from houses and trees. Fireworks can be ignited from 8 AM to 10 PM. “We would advise everyone to wear hearing and eye protection,” said Clarence Reese, Shreveport Fire Department.

Here are a few important tips to remember when handling fireworks. First, make sure to read all warning labels. Secondly, light one firework at a time. Lastly, don’t let children light fireworks without adult supervision. “In addition, make sure you have a way to put the firework out via a fire extinguisher or bucket of water,” said Reese.

Amber Snider has been apart of selling fireworks all her life. She looks forward to the holiday every year. “It gives us joy to help people pick out the right firework. Some people don’t want a lot of fireworks that makes noise. They want things with color,” said Snider.

If you are planning to shoot fireworks, be mindful of pets and veterans with PTSD. The fireworks could scare them.

