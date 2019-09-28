SPD Chief talks community policing

Shreveport’s police chief is renewing his pledge to continue community policing. Ben Raymond is addressing the critics and shares why these strategies are effective.

“You can’t do the same thing over and over and expect different results.”

Shreveport’s newly confirmed police chief is looking to expand community policing.

“It’s understanding that we’re not going to decrease crime and improve the quality of life for citizens if we don’t involve people outside the police department.”

Chief Raymond says one of the first step is being proactive and working with non profits, faith based organizations and more importantly improving citizen contacts.

“You got to get out of that patrol car more often than when you’re out for a call for service, so you get stuck in that car and you roll the windows up and you’re kind of removed from society. We got to get back in the role of being involved in society.”

The department already tracks arrests, guns and money seized for illegal activity, and now they’re going to track those positive interactions with citizens.

“We want you to get to know us as a community member. We want you to get to know us on a first name basis.”

Changes will start with training at the police academy and for officers already on the force on cultural diversity and mental illness.

“You don’t have to write a ticket or make an arrest just because you can in a lot of instances that’s not the best way to handle that problem.”

Raymond already launched city wide operations.

“I think some citizens think that when we see 20 police officers show up in a neighborhood that, that’s an extremely aggressive police tactic, let’s see how many people i can put in jail. That’s not what this is at all. This is more of this is how much we care about your community.”

The policing operations started in high crime areas, but Raymond expects every neighborhood to experience these crime fighting efforts.