SPOA releases statement on Raymond being added to SPD Chief selection process

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Officer’s Association is expressing their disappointment over Chief Ben Raymond being added to the list of SPD Chief finalists.

This morning Shreveport City Councilman Jerry Bowman, in his role as Mayor Pro tem, decided to include Raymond in the selection of Shreveport Chief of Police.

In a statement released earlier today, Bowman said he’s been contacted by numerous citizens and Shreveport Police offices, that have expressed serious concerns that Raymond was not among those recommended by Mayor Perkins’ advisory committee for the permanent position.

Thursday afternoon the SPOA sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins regarding Bowman’s decision to add Raymond to the list:

Dear Mayor,

I am writing on behalf of SPOA to address our discontent with the recent addition of Ben Raymond to the finalist for Chief of Police. We have waited patiently as a Union trying to be unbiased. We have 5 of the 7 applicants on our Union Roster as members. All three of the top three finalists are SPOA members.

When Mayor-pro tem Bowman announced that he would add Ben Raymond to the list today, we were appalled. We respect the process that you implemented with the advisory team and we feel that if Ben Raymond had of achieved what the finalists had achieved, none of this would be happening right now. We ask that you continue forward with the original three finalists, ACP Wayne Smith, Lt. Tedris Smith, and Sgt. Michael Carter.

If for some reason you have lost faith in the advisory team recommendations, then we respectfully request that you include all seven of the applicants for further interviews, not just Ben Raymond. Please accept this as a formal request on behalf of the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association.

Respectfully,

Joseph Lewis

Vice President, SPOA