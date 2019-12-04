State legislator announces local initiative to curb crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Outgoing Louisiana Rep. Barbara Norton (D-Dist. 3) today announced an initiative to curb crime in Shreveport.

In a Wednesday morning press conference, Norton said the initiative is called “turning crime around,” and will be a way for citizens to reach out to community leaders and law enforcement to help prevent violence.

It’s a project Norton said came about because of the recent spike in violence in the area. In Shreveport, Norton said, “every other day a week or so ago it was two people being shot, it was three people being shot, it was one person.”

Norton said the initiative may not save everybody, but promised, “If we save one, we’ve made a great difference.”

The group plans to have its first meeting later this month…

Norton will leave office in January, after being term-limited out, having served three terms in the state Legislature. Tammy Phelps, Norton’s successor in District 3, will assume the office on Jan. 13, 2020.

