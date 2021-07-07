Teens in the midst of the 100 deadliest days of the year for teen drivers

PORTLAND, Maine (NBC) – Six in 10 car crashes by teenage drivers resulting in death happen because of a distracted driver, and we are currently in the middle of what is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

In the five years from 2013 to 2017, nearly 3,500 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to Triple A.

According to Pat Moody with Triple-A northern New England says between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the U.S. averages about 17 fatal car crashes involving teens per day.

The “Life 360” app helps parents monitor their teens’ driving, as well as their location and also provides safety assistance and emergency response.

While 16-year-old Max Arbour doesn’t love his mom being able to see where is at all times, he says it’s OK. “I usually tell her where I’m going before I go anywhere,” he said, adding that the app even shows different routes.

Moody says he recommends the app to parents, not only so they can monitor their kids’ driving habits but also to make sure they don’t call or text their children while they’re driving so they’re not distracting their teens.

Distracted driving has now rivaled impaired driving, Moody said.

And, according to Triple-A research, having just one other person in the car under the age of 21 with a teen driver increases the risk of a fatal crash by 44%. That number doubles if there are two passengers in the car and quadruples if there are three passengers younger than 21 in the car.

However, having an adult over the age of 35 in the car actually decreases the risk of death by 62%.

Teens get a lot of their driving habits from their parents, but also, when it comes to teen driving it’s about experience.

For parents, it’s about being a great role model. Teens don’t just start watching their parents when they’re beginning to drive, but have been watching their parents since they were very young,

That means it’s important to note that driving the speed limit and wearing seatbelts are always best practices, not just for teens, but for everyone.