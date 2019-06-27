Thousands of fireworks recalled ahead of 4th of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling thousands of fireworks ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

Four different brands of fireworks were recalled after the CPSC said were overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect.

Here are the four brands being recalled:

Grandma’s Fireworks

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks

Keystone G-Force Fireworks

GS Fireworks

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.