Thousands of fireworks recalled ahead of 4th of July

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling thousands of fireworks ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

Four different brands of fireworks were recalled after the CPSC said were overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect.

Here are the four brands being recalled:

Grandma’s Fireworks
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks
Keystone G-Force Fireworks
GS Fireworks

