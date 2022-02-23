MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The potential for winter weather this week in East Texas has the Texas Department of Transportation preparing the roads today and tomorrow.

During the sudden cold snap, a wintery mix may fall in Morris, Titus, and Upshur Counties. TxDOT crews were out Wednesday, pretreating bridges and overpasses in all 9 counties in the Atlanta District with a brine solution. Crews will also be on standby Thursday.

The salt and water solution helps prevent ice and snow from sticking to the road’s surface. Drivers are asked to be aware of working crews preparing the bridges and overpasses.

The TxDOT Atlanta District includes Bowie, Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Morris, Titus, Camp, and Upshur counties.

Scattered areas of light freezing rain are expected to fall over the northern and northwestern parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night into Thursday. Areas within the advisory could see ice accumulations of up to ¼” on exposed surfaces. The highest ice accumulations will likely occur over the northern half of McCurtain county.

TxDOT says drivers should pay close attention to weather conditions before getting on the roads.