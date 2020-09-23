Youngsville Police: ‘Stop posting everything about your life and kids on Facebook’

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Youngsville Police Department shared an alarming post on their Facebook page Monday warning social media users against accepting friend requests from strangers.

The post also warned parents against posting multiple photos of your children and their location, saying you could actually be revealing to much personal information.

“STOP ADDING STRANGERS ON FACEBOOK”!!! AND”STOP” posting everything about your life and kids on FACEBOOK!!!” the department wrote in a post that now has over 1k likes and 10k shares.

The post also recommended that parents stop using the ‘check in’ feature on Facebook to announce your location to friends, especially when dropping your kids off at school.

“Not only did you provide a picture of your little girl to a child trafficker, you’ve handed him the name and exact location of her school on a silver cyber platter.”

Facebook users can view and adjust your privacy settings at any time by clicking in the top right of your Facebook page and selecting settings & privacy.