New training center for Shreveport City Marshal's Office
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The Shreveport City Marshal's Office unveiled a new training city on Friday.
The new training center is located along Peabody Street in Shreveport.
Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell says the new center will be a training venue for both local and out-of-state law enforcement officers.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office help refurbished the building.
Caldwell says the cost to build the training center did not exceed $100,000.
