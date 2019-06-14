Salute the Badge

New training center for Shreveport City Marshal's Office

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 02:27 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 02:49 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -  The Shreveport City Marshal's Office unveiled a new training city on Friday.

The new training center is located along Peabody Street in Shreveport. 

Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell says the new center will be a training venue for both local and out-of-state law enforcement officers.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office help refurbished the building. 

Caldwell says the cost to build the training center did not exceed $100,000. 
 

