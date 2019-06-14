New training center for Shreveport City Marshal's Office Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The Shreveport City Marshal's Office unveiled a new training city on Friday.

The new training center is located along Peabody Street in Shreveport.

Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell says the new center will be a training venue for both local and out-of-state law enforcement officers.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office help refurbished the building.

Caldwell says the cost to build the training center did not exceed $100,000.



---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.