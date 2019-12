The LSU football team improved to 12-0 on the season Saturday night, finishing off the regular season undefeated after beating the Texas A&M Aggies 50-7 in Tiger Stadium.

Up next, the Tigers meet the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship in Atlanta.

Brooke Kirchhofer caught up with LSU starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III after the win over Texas A&M.

