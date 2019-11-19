11 PILOTS ROLL THROUGH #13 DROVERS 95-78

Courtesy: lsusathletics.com

The #13 USAO Drovers were no match for #11 LSUS as the Pilots rolled to a 95-78 win in the Top 15 matchup. In today’s 4th Annual Champions of Character game, with Caddo Parish Schools filling The Dock to capacity, LSUS led form the opening tip and controlled the game throughout. Pilots Tra’Quan Knight turned in a 23-13-10 triple-double in the victory. LSUS is now 6-1 and remains undefeated at The Dock.

Over 800 students from 12 different Caddo Parish schools packed out the gym for today’s NAIA Champions of Character game. Head Coach Kyle Blankenship spoke on the key aspects of having high character during halftime of the Pilots win.

The Pilots lost the opening tip but that was the only aspect of the game that LSUS didn’t dominate in today’s Champions of Character matchup. The Pilots stormed out of the gate with energy and effort on both ends of the floor. Tra Knight was a force in the first half as he put up 12 points along with a pair of steals and tough defense. Kadavion Evans joined Tra in double-figures in the first half with 13 points. The Pilots knocked down five of the 13 threes that they attempted in the first half, three of which came from Knight. LSUS took a 52-39 lead into the halftime break, while holding USAO to just 14 of 35 from the field. LSUS hit 20 of 37 from the field in the first.

Shreveport picked right up where they left off in the final 20 minutes of play. Tra Knight, Gilbert Thomas and KD Evans, who were all in double-figures, continued to pile up points as the defense kept the Drovers at bay. LSUS pulled all the way out to a 24-point lead with 5:43 left in the game before finishing off the contest with a 95-78 win. The Pilots defense hounded the Drovers throughout the game as USAO shot just 28-70 overall.

The Pilots are back in action November 26th against Lyon College at The Dock at 7 PM.

THOUGHTS FROM HEAD COACH KYLE BLANKENSHIP

“Really proud of our guys and their effort from the tip. We were ready to play from the time we stepped on the floor this morning for shootaround at 8 am.”

“Our game play was to attack the rim and try to get as many easy baskets as we could. We shared the basketball better than we have all season, and we can be a very dangerous team when we all play together.”

“We have a ton of respect for USAO and their program. Coach Francis is one of my very best friends and I’m proud to have guys like him in my coaching tree. It was different coaching against him for the first time and not being on the same team. They were down a couple of players, but I knew he’d have them ready for us. They were coming off a huge win at LSUA on Saturday, so we had to bring our best today. They will be a team that will be in the national tournament in march, so this was a really big win for us.”