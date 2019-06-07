2019 Inductees Kick Off Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Weekend

Les Miles said, “It’s tremendously special the class im going in with are quality people and I look right over there and they’re special in this room. I’m honored it’s a tremendous group.

Also in this 2019 class a few Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz and former quarterback Matt Dunigan. The two saying they have a relationship and also a pretty special history when it comes to hall of fames.

Dave Nitz said, “I broadcasted when Duningan played at Tech and then nine years ago Matt and I went into the Louisiana Tech hall of fame on the same day. Ironically now we’re going into the Louisiana Sports hall of fame on the same day. So I guess we’re joined at hips in that way.”

Matt Dunigan said, “I can’t shake Nitz the guy is following me everywhere I’m going into the Louisiana Tech hall of fame Nitz is going into the Louisiana Tech hall of fame I’m going into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Nitz is going. I’m humbled to be going in with Dave because highway Dave is a legend.”



—

Stay up to date with the latest sports news by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.