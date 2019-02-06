2019 National Signing Day

|Signing Day 2019
|High School
|Athlete
|College
|Sport
|State
|Byrd
|Avante Steward
|Henderson St.
|Football
|LA
|Trayvious Johns
|Louisiana College
|Football
|LA
|Chondrick Lofton
|Louisiana College
|Football
|LA
|Scotty Roblow
|Northwestern St.
|Football
|LA
|Parkway
|Kobe Gill
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|LA
|Chase Turner
|Louisiana College
|Football
|LA
|Hallsville
|Tristan Driggers
|Tyler JC
|Football
|TX
|Blake Trainor
|Texas A&M
|Football
|TX
|Brandon Johnson
|Prairie View A&M
|Baseball
|TX
|Chase Amick
|East Field CC
|Baseball
|TX
|Brouyn Buchanan
|Northwestern St.
|Cross Country
|TX
|Brandon Wadlington
|Northwestern St.
|Cross Country
|TX
|McKenzie Kidd
|LeTourneau
|Cross Country
|TX
|Captain Shreve
|David Brown
|Mississippi College
|Football
|LA
|Jaquez Jones
|ETBU
|Football
|LA
|Haughton
|Gavin Roe
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|LA
|Southwood
|Christian Robinson
|Hutchinson JC
|Football
|LA
|Corey Wallace
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|LA
|Many
|Leonard Hickman
|Nicholls State
|Football
|LA
|North Webster
|Sam Plants
|ULM (Walk On)
|Football
|LA
|Benton
|Anthony Echols
|Delta State
|Football
|LA
|Green Oaks
|Rovell Carter
|Ouachita Baptist
|Football
|LA
|Minden
|Braxton Jackson
|Tyler JC
|Football
|LA
|Jacareon Lathan
|Trinity Valley
|Football
|LA
|Texas High
|Kendall Ried
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|TX
|Myles Washington
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|TX
|Kylee Sprigs
|Northeast Texas CC
|Softball
|TX
|Woodlawn
|Thomas Brown
|Prairie View A&M
|Football
|LA
|Damon Wilson
|Grambling
|Football
|LA
|Jordan Douglass
|Fort Scott CC
|Football
|LA
|Armon Harris
|Arkansas Tech
|Football
|LA
|Logansport
|Devin Gabriel
|Arkansas Tech
|Football
|LA
|Madrid Johnson
|Louisiana College
|Football
|LA
|Landon Moon
|SW Assembly of God
|Football
|LA
|Arcadia
|Corey Russell Jr.
|Grambling
|Football
|LA
|Elysian Fields
|Jade Ashalintubbi
|Houston Baptist
|Football
|TX
|Loyola
|John Williams
|Ouachita Baptist
|Football
|LA
|Jacob Allen
|Millsaps
|Football
|LA
|Jackson Kuhr
|Louisiana College
|Football
|LA
|Carthage
|Tucker Smith
|Henderson St.
|Football
|TX
|Kevion Booty
|Tyler JC
|Football
|TX
|Kaden Holcomb
|Louisiana College
|Football
|TX
|Louis Piedra
|Hardin Simmons
|Football
|TX
|Gunner Capps
|Sam Houston State
|Football
|TX
|Taylor Wills
|Tyler JC
|Softball
|TX
|Junior Salazar
|ETBU
|Soccer
|TX
|Waskom
|TK Hamilton
|Northwestern St.
|Football
|TX
|Marshall
|Tahj Washington
|Memphis
|Football
|TX
|Christian Hood
|Houston Baptist
|Football
|TX
|DeKendrick Bender
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|TX
|Brevin Randle
|Stephen F Austin
|Football
|TX
|Duece Bledsoe
|Louisiana College
|Football
|TX
|Atlanta
|Jawan King
|Rice
|Football
|TX
|Shun Hunter
|Kilgore CC
|Football
|TX
|Liberty Eylau
|Daz Cooper
|Stephen F Austin
|Football
|TX
|Isaiah Cross
|Arkansas Monticello
|Football
|TX
|El-Amin Greer
|UT Permian Basin
|Football
|TX
|Lamicha George
|Arkansas Little Rock
|Football
|TX
|Cedric Dickerson
|Arkansas Monticello
|Football
|TX
|Tenaha
|Jay Lloyd
|Trinity Valley
|Football
|TX
|Pittsburg
|Jaylon Jimmerson
|Incarnate Word
|Football
|TX
|Keilyn McCain
|Kilgore CC
|Football
|TX
|Camryn Edney
|Kilgore CC
|Football
|TX
|Antwon Robertson
|Southeastern LA
|Football
|TX
|Keke Burns
|SMU
|Football
|TX
|Pleasant Grove
|Kameron Woods
|Ouachita Baptist
|Football
|TX
|James Wiggins
|Louisiana College
|Football
|TX
|Seth Hopkins
|Seminole State
|Baseball
|TX
|Garrett Young
|University of Dallas
|Basketball
|TX
|Avery Jenson
|Hendrix
|Soccer
|TX
|Evangel
|Chris Thomas
|Nicholls St
|Football
|LA
|Trevon Lovelace
|Louisiana College
|Football
|LA
|Tamauge Sloan
|Trinity Valley
|Football
|LA
|Nashville
|Robert Dunham
|Henderson St.
|Football
|AR
|Jordan White
|Henderson St.
|Football
|AR
|North Desoto
|Aubrey Scott
|Northwestern St.
|Football
|LA
|Rykendrick Simpson
|ETBU
|Football
|LA
|Isiah Dennis
|ETBU
|Football
|LA
|Tatum
|Obadian Jones
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|TX
|Jachais Jenkins
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|TX
|Ashton Brown
|Panola College
|Volleyball
|TX
|Northwood
|Trayon Jones
|Arkansas Tech
|Football
|LA
|Tyler Lummus
|Arkansas Monticello
|Football
|LA
|Blakley Welch
|ETBU
|Baseball
|LA
|Arkansas High
|Demetrias Charles
|Central Arkansas (Walk on)
|Football
|AR
|Treveon Cleveland
|Arkansas Tech
|Football
|AR
|Cameron Collier
|Trinity Valley
|Football
|AR
|DeJordan Mask
|Texas State
|Football
|AR
|Irijah Price
|Central Arkansas
|Football
|AR
|Rico Thomas
|Arkansas Monticello
|Football
|AR
|Alford Charles Williams
|Arkansas Tech
|Football
|AR
|Hannah Massey
|Henderson St.
|Cross Country
|AR
|Jefferson
|Eric Gipson
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|TX
|Trey Hodge
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|TX
|Huntington
|Treamone Caldwell
|Henderson St.
|Football
|LA
|Deshun Darnell
|Lane College
|Football
|LA
|Reo Caldwell
|Louisiana College
|Football
|LA
|Rodney Hill
|ETBU
|Football
|LA
|Jordan Crumpton
|ULM (Walk On)
|Football
|LA
|DeKalb
|Jason Jackson
|Missouri Valley
|Football
|TX
|Prescott
|Kobe Gillard
|Arkansas Tech
|Football
|AR
|Magnolia
|Kadyn Roach
|ULM
|Football
|AR