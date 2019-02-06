2019 National Signing Day

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Signing Day 2019
High SchoolAthleteCollegeSportState
ByrdAvante StewardHenderson St.FootballLA
 Trayvious JohnsLouisiana CollegeFootballLA
 Chondrick LoftonLouisiana CollegeFootballLA
 Scotty RoblowNorthwestern St.FootballLA
ParkwayKobe GillSouthern ArkansasFootballLA
 Chase TurnerLouisiana CollegeFootballLA
HallsvilleTristan DriggersTyler JCFootballTX
 Blake TrainorTexas A&MFootballTX
 Brandon JohnsonPrairie View A&MBaseballTX
 Chase AmickEast Field CCBaseballTX
 Brouyn BuchananNorthwestern St.Cross CountryTX
 Brandon WadlingtonNorthwestern St.Cross CountryTX
 McKenzie KiddLeTourneauCross CountryTX
Captain ShreveDavid BrownMississippi CollegeFootballLA
 Jaquez JonesETBUFootballLA
HaughtonGavin RoeSouthern ArkansasFootballLA
SouthwoodChristian RobinsonHutchinson JCFootballLA
 Corey WallaceSouthern ArkansasFootballLA
ManyLeonard HickmanNicholls StateFootballLA
North WebsterSam PlantsULM (Walk On)FootballLA
BentonAnthony EcholsDelta StateFootballLA
Green OaksRovell CarterOuachita BaptistFootballLA
MindenBraxton JacksonTyler JCFootballLA
 Jacareon LathanTrinity ValleyFootballLA
Texas HighKendall RiedSouthern ArkansasFootballTX
 Myles WashingtonSouthern ArkansasFootballTX
 Kylee SprigsNortheast Texas CCSoftballTX
WoodlawnThomas BrownPrairie View A&MFootballLA
 Damon WilsonGramblingFootballLA
 Jordan DouglassFort Scott CCFootballLA
 Armon HarrisArkansas TechFootballLA
LogansportDevin GabrielArkansas TechFootballLA
 Madrid JohnsonLouisiana CollegeFootballLA
 Landon MoonSW Assembly of GodFootballLA
ArcadiaCorey Russell Jr.GramblingFootballLA
Elysian FieldsJade AshalintubbiHouston BaptistFootballTX
LoyolaJohn WilliamsOuachita BaptistFootballLA
 Jacob AllenMillsapsFootballLA
 Jackson KuhrLouisiana CollegeFootballLA
CarthageTucker SmithHenderson St.FootballTX
 Kevion BootyTyler JCFootballTX
 Kaden HolcombLouisiana CollegeFootballTX
 Louis PiedraHardin SimmonsFootballTX
 Gunner CappsSam Houston StateFootballTX
 Taylor WillsTyler JCSoftballTX
 Junior SalazarETBUSoccerTX
WaskomTK HamiltonNorthwestern St.FootballTX
MarshallTahj WashingtonMemphisFootballTX
 Christian HoodHouston BaptistFootballTX
 DeKendrick BenderSouthern ArkansasFootballTX
 Brevin RandleStephen F AustinFootballTX
 Duece BledsoeLouisiana CollegeFootballTX
AtlantaJawan KingRiceFootballTX
 Shun HunterKilgore CCFootballTX
Liberty EylauDaz CooperStephen F AustinFootballTX
 Isaiah CrossArkansas MonticelloFootballTX
 El-Amin GreerUT Permian BasinFootballTX
 Lamicha GeorgeArkansas Little RockFootballTX
 Cedric DickersonArkansas MonticelloFootballTX
TenahaJay LloydTrinity ValleyFootballTX
PittsburgJaylon JimmersonIncarnate WordFootballTX
 Keilyn McCainKilgore CCFootballTX
 Camryn EdneyKilgore CCFootballTX
 Antwon RobertsonSoutheastern LAFootballTX
 Keke BurnsSMUFootballTX
Pleasant GroveKameron WoodsOuachita BaptistFootballTX
 James WigginsLouisiana CollegeFootballTX
 Seth HopkinsSeminole StateBaseballTX
 Garrett YoungUniversity of DallasBasketballTX
 Avery JensonHendrixSoccerTX
EvangelChris ThomasNicholls StFootballLA
 Trevon LovelaceLouisiana CollegeFootballLA
 Tamauge SloanTrinity ValleyFootballLA
NashvilleRobert DunhamHenderson St.FootballAR
 Jordan WhiteHenderson St.FootballAR
North DesotoAubrey ScottNorthwestern St.FootballLA
 Rykendrick SimpsonETBUFootballLA
 Isiah DennisETBUFootballLA
TatumObadian JonesSouthern ArkansasFootballTX
 Jachais JenkinsSouthern ArkansasFootballTX
 Ashton BrownPanola CollegeVolleyballTX
NorthwoodTrayon JonesArkansas TechFootballLA
 Tyler LummusArkansas MonticelloFootballLA
 Blakley WelchETBUBaseballLA
Arkansas HighDemetrias CharlesCentral Arkansas (Walk on)FootballAR
 Treveon ClevelandArkansas TechFootballAR
 Cameron CollierTrinity ValleyFootballAR
 DeJordan MaskTexas StateFootballAR
 Irijah PriceCentral ArkansasFootballAR
 Rico ThomasArkansas MonticelloFootballAR
 Alford Charles WilliamsArkansas TechFootballAR
 Hannah MasseyHenderson St.Cross CountryAR
JeffersonEric GipsonSouthern ArkansasFootballTX
 Trey HodgeSouthern ArkansasFootballTX
HuntingtonTreamone CaldwellHenderson St.FootballLA
 Deshun DarnellLane CollegeFootballLA
 Reo CaldwellLouisiana CollegeFootballLA
 Rodney HillETBUFootballLA
 Jordan CrumptonULM (Walk On)FootballLA
DeKalbJason JacksonMissouri ValleyFootballTX
PrescottKobe GillardArkansas TechFootballAR
MagnoliaKadyn RoachULMFootballAR

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories