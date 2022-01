CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department is using a full-court press in looking for a 40-year-old woman who went missing Saturday afternoon in 9500 block of Devers Road in south Caddo Parish.

Heather Dianne Russell, 40, was reported missing around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.