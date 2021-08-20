23 Teams in 23 Days: The Calvary Cavaliers

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The reigning Division IV Calvary Cavaliers know they have the spotlight on them.

“We know we have a target on our back,” said senior defensive end Denham Smith. “We know everybody’s coming for us. They have us circled on their schedule, and we know that. We want the attention. We want all that. We want to prove to everybody that we really are what we are.”

For the Cavaliers, it’s not just proving that to other teams. It’s proving that to their own coach.

“I tell them all the time, last year’s team won the state championship,” said Head Coach Rodney Guin. “They didn’t. It’s time for them to earn their place at Calvary, and we think we’ll have a shot at it if they do what they’re supposed to.”

Someone who’s already earned their place? Senior quarterback Landry Lyddy, who set a state record for passing yards in last year’s championship win.

“Just the same thing as last year,” said Lyddy. “We’re going to be flying around. We’re going to be fast. We’re going to score a lot of touchdowns.”

Lyddy will head to Louisiana Tech next season, but what is he most excited about this season?

“Probably the potential we have right now,” said Lyddy. “That’s a great thing, and it’s also a bad thing. We have potential to be great, but if we don’t work at it, we won’t be. “

“Everything leading up to the playoffs is really prep work for us,” added Coach Guin. “We’re going to try to win a state championship every year. Offensively, we’re going to be what we were last year. I don’t think we’ll miss a beat from last year. But, I’m really excited about the defense. I think we can be really, really good over there.”

Denham Smith is one of those returners on defense. But what he’s most excited about, is what Calvary brings off the field.

“The environment,” said Smith. “The community. The people that come out here and support us every Friday night, coming to away games far away. Just the atmosphere we bring. It’s a whole family around here.”

That family starts the season September 3rd at Logansport.