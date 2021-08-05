23 Teams in 23 Days: The Prescott Curley Wolves

PRESCOTT, AR (KMSS/KTAL) – If you ask the Prescott Curley Wolves to describe this year’s team, you’ll usually get the same answer.

“Speed,” said Head Coach Brian Glass. “It’s one of the fastest teams we’ve ever coached. Probably the fastest one I’ve had here in 20 years.”

“We’re the fastest team in the state,” said senior linebacker Jason Patrick. “No one can run with us.”

That’s not an over statement. Last year, senior Jaylen Hopson won the 100 meter dash in the Arkansas State Track Championship. On the football field, the running back broke a school record, averaging over 13 yards per carry. But the Navy commit isn’t done yet.

“I do want to break a few records,” said Hopson. “Work on some more carries, and I don’t want to lose.”

That last loss came in the 2020 quarterfinals. Coming in, Prescott was a perfect 10-0.

“We want to finish it off this year,” said Coach Glass. “We had a great regular season. Great conference season, got the conference championship. Then we had a bad night in the playoffs and it ended just that quick.”

In order to finish it off this year, Coach Glass isn’t messing around.

“Come to work every day and do the same things everyday, and not have those bad days because that’s what ultimately cost us, was a bad day,” said Coach Glass.

“We took a tough loss,” said senior wide receiver Omarion Dickins. “I feel like Coach Glass has been coming even harder. We’ve been working hard all summer.”

“We need to make sure that we get consistent, and we show up ready to get after it,” said Coach Glass.

While speed is their constant on the field, off the field, there’s another word that comes to mind.

“Family,” said senior Caleb Harris. “Coaches, friends, brothers. All of us coming together and making one team is the best team.”

“We’re all friends,” said Hopson. “We all love each other. We’ve been around each other since Pee-Wee. We’re all clicked in.”

“You have a good family, good things happen,” said Harris.

“The only thing that can stop us is ourselves this year,” said Patrick. “If we argue amongst ourselves, that’s the only thing that can stop us. We’re by far the best team in the state and there’s no doubt about it.”