SHREVEPORT, La. (Independence Bowl) – The date for the 46th edition of Shreveport’s annual bowl game is set, as the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will kick off on the afternoon of Friday, December 23 on ESPN. The exact kick-off time of the game will be announced at a later date.

“After a successful 2021, we are looking forward to once again bringing an exciting Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to Shreveport-Bossier City on Friday, December 23,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “We believe this game date just prior to Christmas weekend provides the opportunity for both our great local fan base and traveling fans to enjoy not only the game, but all the tremendous bowl week events we host.” “We are very excited about having another great game date for this year,” noted 2022 Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Rob Rubel. “With a great date, as well great team and conference partners for this year, we are excited about this year’s potential, and we can’t wait to see our community once again show their annual support to our long-standing bowl game!”

It is the second-consecutive pre-Christmas game date for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl – following the Saturday, December 18 kickoff in 2021. The last Independence Bowl to be played on December 23 was in 1988 when Brett Favre’s Southern Miss team downed UTEP. 2022 will mark the 46th playing of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and will also be the 30th-consecutive year that the game will be televised on an ESPN network. The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl drew 3.37 million viewers on ABC – the highest viewership of the Independence Bowl since 2014.

The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is slated to feature a match up of the Army West Point Black Knights and a team from the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The last time Army West Point played in Shreveport was the 1996 Independence Bowl against Auburn. The AAC has played in the Independence Bowl twice previously – Temple in 2018 and Tulsa in 2015.

Ticket reservations or renewals can be made by calling the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL. Public tickets for the Friday afternoon Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will go on sale online at a later date following the ticket renewal process and will be available for purchase online at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets.