A clean sweep for the Razorbacks against the Panthers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over at Baum-Walker Stadium, the Diamond Hogs came out hard this season. They won the first two games of their series against Eastern Illinois.

It was a clean sweep this afternoon. To start, Arkansas’s Matt Goodheart sent the ball up the middle for an RBI single. This put the Razorbacks on the board.

Also at the bottom of the first, Casey Martin bunts and Christian Franklin slides into home plate. There was an error by the panthers and the run was good.

The hogs were up 2-0 when the Panthers picked up a run in the second inning. Arkansas answered with Heston Kjerstad sending the ball over the wall. That’s 3-in-a row with guys running into home plate.

The final score for this game is 12-3 Arkansas.

