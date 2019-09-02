A lot of positives were taken away in Grambling State Season Opener vs ULM

The Grambling State Tigers opened their season on the road falling to ULM 31-9 but that final was a little deceiving as the story of the game was ‘missed opportunities.’ 10 penalties on the night cost the Tigers 85 yards. All things Coach Fobbs says can sometimes be expected in a week one performance. There was a lot of good to take away as the Tigers still finished with 407 yards of total offense. Coach saying its all about looking forward.

Broderick Fobbs said, “That’s the song of the game those opportunities you have to take advantage of it and we just didn’t. We moved the ball well there were a couple of opportunities where we left guys wide open or left it short or a couple times so we just have to go back to the drawing board. I feel really good about them. We’ll be fine this is one of those games where you expect it to be pretty tough. We should have played a lot better but it’s week one and you can expect those things.”