A new era of Northwood Falcon Football

“The talent is here,” said Austin Brown. “The work ethic is here. The coaching staff is here. The sky is the limit.”

A new Head Coach will hopefully mean more of the same for the Northwood Falcons. One of the most consistent programs in the area, they are hoping things only improve as the program heads into a new era.



“Since Coach Brown has been here, he’s been like the head coach anyways, especially on the defensive side, so its really nothing new,” said Senior Cameron Foster.

What will be new in 2020 is their quarterback. With the prolific Luke Bogan graduating this spring, there are big shoes to fill at the position.



“We’ve got a great quarterback battle right now between Mason Welsh and Keith Brossette,” said Brown. “Two big, strong, powerful quarterbacks who are going to help in the run game as well.”

Speaking of the run game, their playmaker in the backfield Terrence Cook is also returning. Coach Brown believes Cook’s homerun speed will be on full display in 2020.



“And its not a ground and pound run game,” said Brown. “At any point with Terrance Cook in the backfield, we can go for 80.”

What is sure to stay the same, whether its through the air or on the ground, points will be scored in bunches.