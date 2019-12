With Louisiana Tech’s proximity to Shreveport comes a handful of Bulldogs who are from the area. Former Huntington Raider Aaron Roberson will be finishing his college career in the same stadium he played his high school ball. He says its going to be a special moment.

Aaron Roberson said, “I’ll probably cry you know just getting the opportunity to play my last college game at home in Shreveport in Independence Stadium it doesn’t get much better than that.”