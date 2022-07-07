SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the past seven years, you could find Head Coach Bryant Sepulvado on the Captain Shreve sidelines. However with Sepulvado now moving into an administrative role, a new man will be in charge of the Gators.

But that man isn’t so new to the swamp. Interim Head Coach Adam Kirby joined the coaching staff in 2020, and served as an offensive coordinator and assistant coach under Sepulvado last season for a squad who took home a share of the District I-5A title. This year, he’ll be in charge of that program.

“It’s more anxiousness than anything,” said Kirby. “I’ve got huge shoes to fill with Coach Sepulvado, what he’s meant to this program, to this school, and what he’s meant to this community. He can’t go anywhere in Shreveport without people knowing him; we go to lunch and there’s people coming to our table. He won a lot of ball games and district championships.. But honestly, its been more of a relief because having been here and knowing our kids, knowing our coaches, knowing the system, knowing the administration, I couldn’t have asked for a better first opportunity because I’m not having to prove myself to anybody. They know me, I know them.”

One Gator people are starting to know is offensive lineman Chris Allen. The senior currently holds four Division I offers, including UL-Monroe, Tulane, Northwestern State and Grambling.



“I’ve coached offensive line for ten years,” said Kirby. “I’ve coached five All-Americans, a two-time Remington award winner, and Chris is going to be the best one I’ve ever coached. He’s smart, and he’s everything you could want in an offensive lineman. He plays the game, the position the way you’re supposed to. He’s physical, he’s nasty, and he’s a student of the game.”



“I’m pretty humble, so I don’t know how to react to all of that,” said Allen regarding his coach’s praise. “I’m gonna let the film speak for itself. I wouldn’t say it’s a lot, but I can handle it, I just embrace it. I just try to get better everyday.”

You can catch the new-look Gators in action when they kick off the season against Loyola Sept. 1 at Lee Hedges Stadium.