Bo Meeks will lead the Vikings into a district championship showdown against the Captain Shreve Gators on Friday, but getting to this point hasn’t been the easiest of roads for the Airline head coach.

Last December, Meeks was told he had stomach cancer, but fought a good fight, and, after having half of his stomach removed, has been declared cancer free.

Meeks sat down with NBC 6’s Brad Cesak this week to discuss his journey.