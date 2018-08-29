Airline looks to play spoiler Friday night in Farmerville

The Airline Vikings open the season on Friday night over in Farmerville as they take on Union Parish.

The Vikes are hoping to play spoiler as Union is set to open a brand new football stadium.

Airline head coach Bo Meeks has yet to settle on a starter under center, he said both Brad Fream and Jordan Gladney will play on Friday.

He also said getting started on the right foot Friday night is really important.

Meeks said, "I think it's huge, again replacing a lot of players you've got to have guys step up and and fill those roles. We've got to have leadership and until you get into that first game it's really hard to see who is going to fill those roles and step in. It's going to be a big one Friday night in terms of seeing where we are and where we got to get better and what we're doing well."