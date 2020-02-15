Amarillo rallied to beat the Mudbugs in a clean sweep

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At George’s Pond on Friday night for the second game of the series, Amarillo rallied to beat the Shreveport Mudbugs.

In the first period, Amarillo had a fast break by Niclas Puikkonen who scored the first goal of the night. Amarillo played tough defense.

Shreveport was down two in the first half of the first period but came back with a goal. The Mudbugs almost tied it up before the end of the first half with another goal but the referees ruled the goal no good.

The final score of the night is 5- 3 Amarillo. Currently, the Amarillo Bulls have an overall record of 36-8. On the other hand, this puts the Mudbugs at a 31-15 record.

