American Southwest Conference announces postponement of fall sports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The American Southwest Conference announced tonight the postponement of fall sports to Spring 2021. Sports affected include football, volleyball, cross country and soccer.

“The ASC Council of Presidents recognizes the disappointment of students who normally participate in conference-scheduled regular-season and championship competition during the fall semester,” said Amy Carlton, commissioner of the American Southwest Conference.

The conference is anticipating the NCAA to approve playing and practice season waivers that would allow those sports affected to practice this fall.

“The conference leadership and administrators will continue planning for fall sports to resume conference competition and tournament opportunities in the spring semester as appropriate,” said Carlton.

