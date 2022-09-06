The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Casper Ruud is the first Norwegian to make a U.S. Open semifinal.

The fifth-seeded Ruud knocked off No. 13 Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to continue his strong run this year in Grand Slam events.

Ruud must reach at least the final to have a chance at ending the U.S Open as the top-ranked player in the world. Ruud says he “doesn’t want think too much” about the potential accomplishment and he didn’t know the milestone was even in the cards until the draw started, but says the chance of leaving New York as world No. 1 is “extra motivation.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, who lost Monday, can both end the U.S. Open as the new top-ranked player because Daniil Medvedev lost his match earlier in the tournament.

Ruud improved to 12-2 this season in his Grand Slam events.

Ruud was the runner-up at the French Open this year. He will face Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov in the semifinals.

Kyrgios vs. Khachanov will be the last singles match Tuesday, following 18-year-old American Coco Gauff against Caroline Garcia in the night session.

The other women’s quarterfinal Tuesday is No. 5 Ons Jabeur against Ajla Tomljanovic, the player who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.

1 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud are in action in the first men’s quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

Both men have been the runner-up at another Grand Slam tournament: No. 5 seed Ruud at the French Open this year, and No. 13 seed Berrettini at Wimbledon last year.

It is raining, so they are playing under a closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium. With showers in the forecast all day, the U.S. Open called off all junior matches that were scheduled for Tuesday, because they are played on smaller, outdoor courts.

