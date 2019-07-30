AP source: Bauer fined by MLB for ball heave

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, left, reacts as he is taken out by manager Terry Francona in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer has been fined by Major League Baseball for heaving a ball from the pitcher’s mound over the center-field wall at Kansas City last weekend, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the discipline was not announced.

The players’ association declined comment on the decision.

An All-Star last year, Bauer made the toss just after allowing a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning of Cleveland’s 9-6 loss Sunday. When manager Terry Francona emerged from the dugout to make a pitching change, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and threw the ball over the 410-foot mark.

Francona pointed Bauer toward the dugout, and then followed closely behind him, and both disappeared into the tunnel. Bauer apologized to the organization and his teammates.

Francona said Tuesday he plans to discuss the incident with president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff, but not until after the trade deadline passes Wednesday.

“I need to figure out for myself what I think is proper or respectful,” Francona said. “I would never do something without Chris and Chernie’s input. I thought they were so busy that I didn’t think it was right to put that on their plate. There’ll be a time to get to that. We can discuss maybe exactly what’s right to do moving forward.”

Francona said any decision will take several factors into consideration.

“What’s important is where do you go from here?” he said. “Do you make it better? Do you stay status quo? Do you make it worse? The idea is always to make it better, but I also have an obligation to 24 other guys in there too, and try to balance that.”

Francona acknowledged Bauer made a mistake, but added, “I don’t want this to be his legacy. This kid’s a good pitcher.”

Bauer is 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA in 24 starts. The 28-year-old right-hander leads the AL in innings and is third in strikeouts.

