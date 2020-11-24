Area Swimmers Sign with Texas A&M

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “You’re a big family.”

That’s the way Captain Shreve’s Brooke Fegley described the Texas A&M swim program just moments after she and Calvary Baptist’s Sarah Holt signed to continue their academic and athletic careers with the Aggies.

Both Fegley and Holt are coming off impressive performances at the LHSAA State Championship Meet in which each captured state titles. After a superb prep career, Calvary’s Holt is excited for the next chapter.

“I wasn’t super sad that I was leaving behind those high school years. It made me more excited to be like, ‘this isn’t the last time I’m going to swim,'” says Holt.

The Texas A&M women finished 2019 ranked 11th in the country. Fegley, who plans to major in meteorology, thinks they have the makeup to make her the best swimmer she can be.

“They’re just a huge support system for each other and I knew that would help bring me so much further in my career,” says Fegley.