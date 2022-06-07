LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It was another big day for Arkansas athletes Tuesday with a gold in Special Olympics USA Games competition.

Fort Smith’s Stephanie Price took gold in the 1500-meter track event. The gold medal compliments her personal best set earlier this year.

Image courtesy Special Olympics Arkansas

More good news as Becky Carter of Little Rock qualified for the finals in the 200-yard freestyle swimming event.

Image courtesy Special Olympics Arkansas

To date, Arkansas Special Olympics has won a gold, two bronze, and two 5th place ribbons in this week’s competition. Along with Price’s gold, the state delegation has a bronze for Fort Smith’s Amy Price in the 400-meter run, a bronze for Ben Prousnitzer in the 500-meter freestyle swim, and 5th place ribbons for Keith Lertpenmaeta of Bryant and Robert Jones of Jonesboro in Bocce.

The Special Olympics USA Games are taking place in Florida through June 12, with over 20,000 athletes from all 50 states and the Caribbean competing.

For more updates from Team Arkansas, head to Special Olympics Arkansas Facebook page at Facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsArkansas.