After eight seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks have dismissed head coach Mike Andersen. Anderson finished 169 and 102 at Arkansas, with three trips to the NCAA tournament and two trips to the NIT. Including this years second round loss to Indiana, where the Hogs finished 18 and 16. Anderson is one of only four current division I coaches with 15 or more years of experience, and no losing seasons.
A national search for a new coach will begin immediately.
Arkansas fires head coach Mike Anderson
After eight seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks have dismissed head coach Mike Andersen. Anderson finished 169 and 102 at Arkansas, with three trips to the NCAA tournament and two trips to the NIT. Including this years second round loss to Indiana, where the Hogs finished 18 and 16. Anderson is one of only four current division I coaches with 15 or more years of experience, and no losing seasons.