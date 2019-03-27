Arkansas fires head coach Mike Anderson

NEW YORK (AP) — Rays left-hander Blake Snell was pulled Wednesday after one out against the New York Yankees in one of the worst outings ever by a Cy Young Award winner.

Snell walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs in the shortest start of his career. Gary Sánchez drove in three with his 21st homer, and reliever Colin Poche allowed three inherited runners to score after Snell exited.